Jadeja’s Pic With Dravid, Ashwin Goes Viral: ‘Horse Between Two Goats’

Ravindra Jadeja, one of the leading all-rounders in Test cricket, is a key member of the Indian team. He has played an instrumental role in India playing in two successive World Test Championship finals and will be a key member as the side starts their campaign in West Indies. India’s first Test match against West Indies in Dominica starts on July 12. This will be Jadeja’s fourth Test in the Caribbean. He is now expected to take charge as the lead all-rounder for India. Jadeja’s batting skills have hugely improved over the past couple of years, placing him on a par with Hardik Pandya in India’s pool of all-rounders.

Ravindra Jadeja’s current form is exceptional as he approaches the series opener. While the World Test Championship final against Australia didn't go according to plan for him, he played a crucial role in his IPL team Chennai Super Kings’ success in the IPL.

Ravindra Jadeja was in exceptional form in the last Border-Gavaskar trophy against Australia, where he claimed 22 wickets and scored 135 runs. However, amid all his match-winning performances, he remains a jovial individual off the field and does not mind throwing around few jokes.



In between training sessions in the West Indies, Ravindra Jadeja has also continued to engage in social media. Ahead of the first Test, Jadeja's Instagram Stories featuring himself, coach Rahul Dravid, and fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has created a buzz on social media.

In the posted picture, Ravindra Jadeja stands between Rahul Dravid and R Ashwin, but it was his caption that caught everyone’s attention. Using a horse emoji followed by two goat emojis, he wrote, "Horse between two Goats."

Instagram story of Ravindra Jadeja.



Ravindra Jadeja’s Performances In West Indies

When it comes to his performances in the West Indies, Jadeja's record is not up to his lofty stands. He has scored 97 runs and taken nine wickets, with no half-century or five-wicket hauls to his name. His highest score of 58 and best bowling figures of 3/59 were achieved during the 2019 tour.