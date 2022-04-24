Former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds made a big revelation when he said that he and Michael Clarke are no more friends and it is IPL which caused the break in their bond.

Clarke and Symonds were best of friends. Many would remember how they used to form a solid middle order for Australian from 2004 to 2011. They were alsl exceptional fielders and fielded in a pack. Clarke used to field at backward point while Symonds was a gun fielder at covers.

The two were best of friends off the field too and would be seen going to pubs and parties together.

In a podcast by Brett Lee, where Symonds was a guest, he made this big statement on how their friendship came to an end.

"We became close. When he (Clarke) came into the side I used to bat with him a lot. So when he came into the side I really looked after him. That built a bond. Matthew Hayden said to me — when the IPL started, I got a pretty penny to go and play in the IPL — he identified it as there was a bit of jealousy that potentially came into the relationship [with Clarke] there," Symonds told Lee.

He added that money can make people do silly things and it worked as a poison to ruin the friendship between him and Clarke.

"Money does funny things. It’s a good thing but it can be a poison and I reckon it may have poisoned our relationship. I’ve got enough respect for him to probably not go into detail about what was said. My friendship with him is no longer and I’m comfortable with that, but I’m not gonna sit here and start slinging mud," Symonds further said.