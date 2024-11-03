How Can India Still Play The WTC 2025 Final After Getting Whitewashed Against New Zealand?

The Indian team got whitewashed by New Zealand by 26 runs in the third Test a final test that was played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (November 3). On the back of this win, the Blackcaps became the first team in history to clean-sweep India in a three-match Test series on their soil. For Rohit Sharma's team, this series loss is a huge setback as their chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final are bleak.

The Indian team moved to second spot in the WTC 2023-25 points table. Team India now has 58.33 PCT% while Australia who holds the first position has 62.50 PCT%. The island nation Sri Lanka has 55.56 PCT% and they are standing third on the table. The Blackcaps after defeating India have moved to 4th position with 54.54 PCT%.

In order to make way for the WTC final, the Indian team will have to win four of their remaining five Tests against Australia.

The Indian team will leave for Australia to take part in a five-match Test series next week. The 2024-25 edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will take place from November 22 in Perth. The Indian team has won the last two editions of Border-Gavaskar in Australia.

Talking about the WTC finals, the Indians took part in the 2021 and 2023 WTC finals, but then they lost on both occasions. Team India played against New Zealand in the 2021 WTC final where they lost the game by 8 wickets in Southampton, while in 2023, Australia outplayed India by 209 runs