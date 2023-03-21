topStoriesenglish2586277
How Can Suryakumar Yadav Make Comeback Against Mitchell Starc? Aaron Finch Answers Ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

Team India will be playing their final ODI match against Australia in Chennai on Wednesday.

Mar 21, 2023

In light of his two dismissals in the current ODI series against Australia, former captain Aaron Finch advised Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav to pay closer attention to the first few balls of his innings. In the ODI series against Australia, SKY has struggled. In the first ball of his innings, Mitchell Starc, a seamer, twice dismissed him, leading to two golden ducks in two games.

"Suryakumar got two beauties from Mitchell Starc. But he knows where he would have been bowling, he's got to be sharper than that in the first couple of balls," Finch told Star Sports.

Shubman Gill, the India opener, will be unhappy in himself, according to Finch, for not being able to carry over his outstanding form into the current ODI series.

"I think Shubman Gill played a couple of loose shots, which would disappoint him especially after being in such good form. He was caught at backward point to not great deliveries. If you get knocked over as an opening batter by a genuine delivery, you can accept that. But when you get out when you are in such good form, you get so disappointed," said the T20 World Cup-winning captain.

