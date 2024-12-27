How Former India Cricketers Reacted To Virat Kohli Being Called 'Clown'

The recent incident involving Virat Kohli and Australian debutant Sam Konstas during the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has ignited a firestorm of controversy, one that has spilled beyond the cricket field and into the media spotlight. Australian newspaper The West Australian took things to an inflammatory level, dubbing the Indian cricket legend "Clown Kohli" on their front page, alongside a derogatory term, “Indian sook.” This media storm has not only outraged Indian cricket fans but also ignited debates about media biases, double standards, and the targeting of prominent players like Kohli.

The Incident that Sparked the Firestorm

It all began on Day 1 of the match when Kohli, in his usual fiery persona, found himself in an altercation with Konstas after a seemingly innocent bump on the field. The Australian debutant, while adjusting his gloves, inadvertently collided with Kohli, leading to a brief but heated verbal exchange. The umpire quickly intervened, defusing the situation, but not before it had sparked a media frenzy. The ICC, adhering to its rules, fined Kohli 20% of his match fee and handed him a demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the Code of Conduct.

Despite this, the Australian media's response seemed disproportionate. The headline from The West Australian, calling Kohli a "clown," was a sensationalist move aimed at selling newspapers. This outburst not only caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts worldwide but also triggered a backlash from Indian players and fans alike, who believe it was an unfair attack on one of their own.

Sunil Gavaskar Slams Australian Media

As the storm brewed, cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar was quick to defend Kohli. Speaking on Star Sports, he criticized the Australian media for their habitual attempts to undermine the Indian cricket star. "They are like the 12th man of the Australian team," Gavaskar remarked, pointing out that the media often targets players who pose the biggest challenge to Australia’s dominance. Gavaskar emphasized the irony of how Australian media, which routinely brands their own team’s sledging as ‘aggression,’ suddenly becomes the moral guardian of the ‘spirit of cricket’ when it comes to Kohli.

Gavaskar, who has faced similar challenges with the Australian media in the past, recounted his own experiences during the infamous 1981 Melbourne Test. "They sledged me after a poor umpiring decision, and they demonized me for standing up to it," he said, drawing a parallel between his own struggles and Kohli's ongoing media battles. This, he argued, is a long-standing tactic used to undermine any player who challenges Australian supremacy.

Irfan Pathan Criticizes Media's Double Standards

Irfan Pathan, another former Indian cricketer, joined the chorus of criticism, calling out the Australian media for their double standards. "Australian media makes a king out of a cricketer and then, in the same breath, calls him a joker. They use cricketers to sell their papers but fail to hold their own accountable when it comes to on-field behavior," Pathan said, during his appearance on Star Sports. He drew attention to past instances of Australian players’ controversial behavior, such as the infamous spitting incident involving Ramnaresh Sarwan, which the media conveniently overlooked.

The incident has left many questioning the ethics of media reporting, especially when it comes to star players like Kohli. Pathan further emphasized that while Kohli’s actions may have been wrong, it was the ICC’s responsibility to determine the punishment. The Australian media, he suggested, had blown the matter out of proportion in an attempt to sell copies, using Kohli's image as a convenient scapegoat.

A Polarized Narrative and Kohli's Response

The controversy surrounding Kohli’s "clown" label has once again underscored the polarized narrative surrounding the Indian cricketer, particularly in Australia. His passionate on-field demeanor, coupled with his exceptional performances, has made him a target for both adulation and criticism. Kohli, who has been a prominent figure in Indian cricket for over a decade, has always let his bat do the talking in response to his detractors. This latest attack from the Australian media only serves to add fuel to the fire of rivalry that has existed between India and Australia for decades.

As Kohli continues his final tour of Australia, it remains to be seen how he will respond to these allegations. But one thing is certain: the "Clown Kohli" row will only add to his reputation as a player who thrives under pressure, and it’s likely that any further criticism will only make him more determined to prove his worth with the bat.