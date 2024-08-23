In the world of cricket, few players command as much respect and expectation as Pakistan’s Babar Azam. However, the start of the Test series against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on August 21, 2024, did not go as planned for the star batsman. After a dismal T20 World Cup performance, Pakistan was eager to reset the narrative with their red-ball cricket. But instead of a revival, the series opener brought a startling turn of events as Babar Azam, the linchpin of Pakistan's batting order, was dismissed for a two-ball duck. The shock of his early exit sent ripples through the cricketing community, prompting reactions from experts and fans alike.

Babar's Form Under Scrutiny

Babar’s duck, his first in Test cricket on home soil, comes at a time when his form in the longest format of the game is under intense scrutiny. In his last 12 innings, he has failed to score a half-century, averaging a meager 21 runs during this period. This dip in performance has led to his overall Test average dropping to just above 45, a significant decline for a player of his caliber.

Despite Pakistan's recovery on Day 2, where they reached 349/4, the conversation continues to center around Babar's worrying trend in Test cricket. His dismissal against Bangladesh was not just a statistical blip; it was a moment that underscored deeper issues with his technique and mental approach at the crease.

Basit Ali's Take: A Habit Gone Wrong

Former Pakistan international Basit Ali was quick to point out what he believes is a technical flaw in Babar’s game. According to Ali, Babar’s habit of picking up the ball after every delivery in practice sessions has inadvertently conditioned him to play at every ball, even when it is unnecessary.

“I had earlier pointed out that the nets in Pakistan are very close to the batters. If he leaves the ball, he has to go pick up the ball and throw it at the bowler. Because of this, a habit has been formed that the batters try to hit every ball,” Basit explained on his YouTube channel.

Ali further criticized Babar’s technique of shuffling across the stumps, a move intended to avoid getting caught in the slips but which ultimately led to his downfall. “He shuffled a lot on the very first ball that he faced. He is focusing on batting on the off stump to make sure he doesn't get out in the slips. On the ball that he got out, you can see that the leg stump was visible. It is a wrong technique,” Ali noted.

Ramiz Raja's Perspective: A Lack of Positive Intent

Ramiz Raja, former Pakistan captain and a seasoned commentator, offered a different angle on Babar’s struggles. Raja believes that Babar’s current slump is more about mindset than technique. He criticized Babar for lacking the positive intent required to succeed in Test cricket, especially given his reputation as one of the most talented batsmen in the world.

“Babar Azam is not scoring runs in Test cricket. He needs to show more positive intent because he is a great batter. He needs to try and not play everything from his crease. Instead, try and be positive with the stride and spend time in the middle,” Ramiz emphasized on his YouTube channel.

Raja’s assessment suggests that Babar’s dismissal, particularly being strangled down the leg side, was less about a technical flaw and more about a tentative approach that has crept into his game.

Kamran Akmal's View: The Middle Order Exposed

Adding to the chorus of concern, former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal highlighted how Babar’s lack of form exposes the vulnerabilities in Pakistan’s middle order. Akmal pointed out that Babar’s shaky start against Bangladesh was a worrying sign, especially as the team relies heavily on him to stabilize the innings.

“Babar looked shaky immediately, and he is the one who completes this batting lineup. The team looks up to him and trusts him to bail them out of trouble by carrying the middle order,” Akmal said.

Akmal also echoed concerns about Babar’s technique, particularly his tendency to expose his stumps, which could be a significant disadvantage on seaming tracks.