How Many Retentions Will BCCI Allow In IPL 2025 Auction? Details Inside

The IPL 2025 auction is shaping up to be a landmark event with crucial discussions underway that could significantly alter team strategies and dynamics. With the Governing Council’s meeting scheduled to convene with franchise owners in Mumbai, key issues regarding player retention and team purse adjustments are at the forefront. Here’s an in-depth look at what could be in store for the IPL 2025 auction.

Team Purse Set for Increase

A consensus appears to be forming around the need to boost the team purse for IPL 2025. Currently set at Rs 100 crore, there’s a growing call among franchise owners to raise this amount by 20 to 25 percent. Most insiders believe that an increase to anywhere between Rs 120 crore and Rs 125 crore would be fair and beneficial. A senior official from one franchise, speaking anonymously, confirmed that this adjustment is likely, stating, “The standard increase should be anywhere between 20 to 25 percent. Most franchises would agree to it.”

The Debate Over Player Retentions

The more contentious issue lies in player retention strategies. Currently, teams are allowed to retain up to four players, comprising three Indian and one overseas. However, with the need for continuity and team stability, several franchises are pushing for an increase in the number of retentions.

One prominent franchise has proposed allowing up to eight retentions, including Right To Match (RTM) options. This suggestion, though bold, is expected to face resistance from other teams with varying needs and strategies. According to sources, most teams are advocating for a retention limit between five to six players, including one or two RTM cards. There’s also a push to include at least one uncapped player in the mix to foster fresh talent.

Overseas Retention and the Impact Player Rule

A particular point of contention is the retention of overseas players. Teams like the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, which have high-value overseas players, are seeking more flexibility in this area. Delhi Capitals, for instance, have rising stars like Jake Fraser-McGurk and Tristan Stubbs, while Sunrisers Hyderabad boasts players such as Pat Cummins and Heinrich Klaasen. The demand for additional overseas retentions highlights the diverse strategies teams are employing to build competitive squads.

Another hot topic is the 'Impact Player' rule, which allows teams to field 12 players in a match. This rule has sparked debate regarding its impact on the development of all-rounders and the overall balance of the team. While some like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have expressed concerns about how this rule might affect the growth of all-rounders, others see potential benefits. For instance, Chennai Super Kings could use the rule to extend Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s career, offering him a strategic advantage in critical matches.

Future Discussions: Gaming Rights and Revenue Sharing

Aside from player retention and team purse, the IPL 2025 auction discussions will also cover IPL Gaming Rights and revenue sharing from the Central Merchandising pool. These aspects are crucial as they impact both the financial dynamics of the league and the strategic planning of franchises.