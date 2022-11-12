How much prize money did Rohit Sharma's Team India get from T20 World Cup 2022 as losing semi-finalist? Check here

Rohit Sharma-led Team India finished as the losing semi-finalists in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. With the heartbreaking loss to England by 10 wickets in the second semi-final of the tournament at Adelaide Oval, India's dream of winning their second title came crashing. Rohit was a broken man at the end of the semi-final, with tears in his eyes he sat in a corner of Team India's dugout. He wanted to win an ICC title under his captaincy and that dream remains unfulfilled as of now. Rohit, however, can still win a World Cup as captain as ODI World Cup is scheduled to take place in India next year.

Not to forget, India may not be coming back with the silverware but their will still return with a prize money. India as losing semi-finalist will get a prize money. ICC is giving prize money to all participating teams who are winners.

In September, the ICC had announced that the winning side at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne on November 13 would receive prize money of $1.6 million, with the runners-up receiving half of that amount. The losing semi-finalists were supposed to get get $400,000 each from the $5.6 million total prize pool. That means India got $400,000 for reaching the semi-finals. That equals to Rs 3.22 crore. Additionally, India will get Rs 1.28 crore for winning four matches in the Super 12 stage. as a win in each of the 30 games in the Super 12 phase was worth $40,000. The amount in Rs is calculated as per the current Dollar rate which is Rs 80.55.

That means India is returning with a total of Rs 4.5 crore from their T20 World Cup campaign. Rohit, however, would have wanted the ICC trophy more. India will now have to wait for 2 more years for another shot at the T20 World Cup.