How Pakistan can still reach ICC World Cup 2019 semi finals

Pakistan had pinned its hopes on India to qualify for the semi finals of ICC World Cup 2019. But the hopes of the men in green were dashed when England defeated India at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Now, Pakistan’s hopes rest on the match between England and New Zealand, to be played at the Riverside Ground on Wednesday.

For Pakistan to qualify for the semi finals, New Zealand will have to win against England. And if this becomes a reality, then all skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed’s men need to do is win their upcoming match against Bangladesh at the Lord’s cricket ground in London.

But things get complicated for Pakistan in case England registers another victory. In case England beat New Zealand, the road only gets tougher for Pakistan.

To ensure Pakistan’s entry into the semi finals, England will have to defeat New Zealand by a huge margin. And in the match on Friday, Pakistan will have to beat Bangladesh by a huge margin.

This is because of the abysmal net run rate of Pakistan in the ICC World Cup 2019. The team has a net run rate of -0.792, while England and New Zealand currently have net run rates of +1.000 and +0.572, respectively. The net run rate of Bangladesh is -0.195.

If England beats New Zealand with a huge margin and Pakistan does the same against Bangladesh, there is a possibility of Pakistan edging New Zealand out on the basis of run rate. A victory for England will also seal Eoin Morgan’s team’s position in the semi finals.

India and Australia have already booked their berth for the final fours.