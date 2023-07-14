How To Book Flight And Hotel Tickets At Discounted Prices During ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fever is catching on throughout the country. Only a couple of days did we see the viral photo of students posing with the World Cup trophy with Sanju Samson masks on. The World Cup trophy is currently on a tour in the country before it flies abroad. The ten-team tournament starts on October 5 with last edition’s finalists New Zealand and England taking on each other at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The biggest match of the tournament will be played between India and Pakistan, on October 15 at Ahmedabad.

India is going to celebrate the cricket festival in the two months of October and November. It is expected that the prices of the flights and hotels are going to shoot up. Reports have already emerged that hotel room fares on October 15 in Ahmedabad are touching Rs 50,000 per night. Several travel booking websites have taken new steps to deal with the rise in demand and to provide the fans the ease as well as discounts while making the bookings in the two months of World Cup.

cre Trending Stories

Yatra Dot Com is the new travel service provider which is offering special discounts to the cricket fans in India for the World Cup. In a press release, Yatra Dot Com said that fans can avail a discount of Rs 599 on domestic flights by using a promocode for the bookings. They can also use the same promocode to get 18 percent off on the hotel bookings. The promocode is YTWC23.

Further, the travel service provider is also offering Prime membership under which a fan can get saving of up to Rs 15,999. The membership can help those fans who have planned to travel acros 10 venues in India for to watch the tournament.

Sabina Chopra, COO, Corporate Travel & Head Industry Relations, said that demand for the hotels and flight tickets is going to increase soon. “As we approach the event dates, we anticipate a significant surge in demand, particularly in cities like Lucknow, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Delhi, where the excitement is building up.”