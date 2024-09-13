Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2792513https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/how-will-bcci-react-after-iccs-no-plans-to-shift-champions-trophy-2025-out-of-pakistan-statement-2792513.html
NewsCricket
BCCI

How Will BCCI React After ICC's 'No Plans To Shift Champions Trophy 2025 Out Of Pakistan' Statement?

In a statement that has undoubtedly buoyed the spirits of cricket fans and officials in Pakistan, ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice affirmed that there are currently no plans to relocate the Champions Trophy.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2024, 10:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

How Will BCCI React After ICC's 'No Plans To Shift Champions Trophy 2025 Out Of Pakistan' Statement?

The cricketing world was abuzz with relief and anticipation this week as the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed that the much-anticipated Champions Trophy will remain in Pakistan. This decision comes as a significant boost for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which had been on tenterhooks over the fate of the tournament due to ongoing political and logistical uncertainties involving India.

Also Read: Who Is Shubman Gill’s Rumored Girlfriend, Avneet Kaur? Know All About The Bollywood Actress - In Pics

PCB's Relief: Champions Trophy to Stay in Pakistan

In a statement that has undoubtedly buoyed the spirits of cricket fans and officials in Pakistan, ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice affirmed that there are currently no plans to relocate the Champions Trophy. “As of now, the Champions Trophy is scheduled to be staged in Pakistan and we have no such plans to move it out of there. We are trying to find a solution but for the time being, we are sticking to the same plans,” Allardice declared at an event in the UAE.

This announcement has been met with palpable relief from the PCB, who have been fervently hoping to showcase the tournament on home soil. The Champions Trophy, an esteemed event in the cricketing calendar, holds significant prestige, and hosting it in Pakistan would be a monumental achievement for the nation’s cricketing fraternity.

The Dilemma: BCCI’s Ambiguous Stance on Tour to Pakistan

The path to this decision, however, has not been without hurdles. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) remains a crucial player in the scenario, with their stance on touring Pakistan being a significant factor. The Indian cricket team has not visited Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup, and the strained political ties between the two nations have only added layers of complexity to the situation.

While the BCCI has expressed a desire for the Indian team to participate in the Champions Trophy, the final call rests with the Indian government. As of now, the BCCI has neither confirmed nor denied their participation in the tournament. The board faces a dilemma: either participate in the Champions Trophy under current arrangements or withdraw from the tournament, a decision that could have financial repercussions for both the BCCI and the ICC.

Potential Solutions and Speculations

Given the political and security concerns, some analysts have proposed alternative solutions to facilitate India’s participation. One such suggestion involves the Indian team staying in Amritsar, just a short flight away from Pakistan, for the duration of the tournament. This arrangement would allow the team to participate in matches without being stationed in Pakistan, addressing both security and logistical concerns.

While this remains speculative, it underscores the lengths to which both boards and their respective governments might go to ensure the successful staging of the event. The ICC’s current stance, however, underscores a commitment to holding the tournament in Pakistan, reflecting a recognition of the nation’s efforts to restore international cricketing events to its grounds.

TAGS

BCCIICC Champions Trophy 2025Champions Trophy PakistanPCBICC decision Champions TrophyBCCI stance on Champions TrophyChampions Trophy venue PakistanICC confirmation Champions TrophyPCB hosting Champions Trophy 2025India tour Pakistan Champions TrophyBCCI and PCB relationsICC plans for Champions TrophyChampions Trophy 2025 venuePakistan cricket hosting Champions TrophyBCCI decision Champions Trophy PakistanPCB reaction ICC announcementICC Champions Trophy 2025 updateChampions Trophy Pakistan newsBCCI stance on ICC decisionsPakistan Champions Trophy 2025 preparationsICC and PCB agreementBCCI involvement Champions TrophyChampions Trophy 2025 Pakistan hostingICC’s role in Champions TrophyPCB’s Champions Trophy 2025 bidChampions Trophy 2025 venue decisionBCCI’s position on Champions Trophy PakistanICC’s Champions Trophy 2025 plansPCB’s Champions Trophy hosting confirmationIndia’s participation Champions Trophy PakistanChampions Trophy 2025 hosting news.
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
Who is Sarwar Chishti? Stirring Muslim Sentiments Over Waqf Amendment
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Hindus so angry in Shimla?
DNA Video
DNA: Are Hindus really becoming a minority in Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Have you seen IQ test of children studying in madrasas?
DNA Video
DNA: Why terrorist praising Rahul Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Election - Why is Mehbooba Abdullah afraid of Engineer Rashid?
DNA Video
DNA: Is imposition of President's rule certain in Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Bahraich - Has the last wolf become more aggressive?
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to provoke Muslims on Waqf?
DNA Video
DNA: After Kanpur, conspiracy to overturn goods train in Ajmer