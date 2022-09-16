Huge embarrassment for PCB as visiting England team travels on bad, uneven roads on arrival in Pakistan - WATCH

The Jos Buttler-led England cricket team arrived in Pakistan to play 7 T20Is. The series begins on September 20 (Friday) at National Stadium in Karachi. England are touring Pakistan after a gap of of 17 years. Apart from 7 T20Is, the tour also consists of 3 Tests. The Test matches will take place in December after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia in October and November.

England team arrived amid huge fanfare as PCB officials reached airport to receive the team and a special arrangement was made to welcome the England team.

However, PCB had to feel embarrassed after a Pakistani journalist shared a video of the road on which the England team travelled in the bus from airport to the hotel. The journalist showed the condition of the road which was in a very bad situation.

The journalist shared the condition of the road and wrote: "England team travelled on this road to Move n Pick hotel… very sad and hurtful … at least for an international team this road should have been repaired… at least patch work."

Take a look at the road.

England team travelled on this road to Move n Pick hotel_ very sad and hurtful _ at least for an international team this road should have been repaired_ at least patch work #EnglandinPakistsn pic.twitter.com/zatcBejCmu September 15, 2022

Pakistan will be looking at the upcoming T20Is as a good practice for the T20 World Cup. England are one of the strongest T20 sides in the world. Playing 7 T20Is against them will keep Babar Azam's side in a healthy state. It will help them find out the chinks in their armour and get a good match practice. Same goes for the Jos Buttler-led England team. Not to forget, Pakistan made it to the Asia Cup 2022 final recently where they lost to Sri Lanka. Babar Azam's men were slammed by Pakistan fans for taking some bad decisions throughout the match and of course for playind bad cricket in the summit clash.

Pakistan will be hoping to beat England in the series to regain their fans' faith.