‘Humaari Prem Kahaani’: Rinku Singh’s Post Goes Viral After KKR Retains Him For IPL 2025

IPL 2025 Retention: Star batter Rinku Singh was retained by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Kolkata-based franchise came up with their final retention list ahead of the auction. The left-hand batter was retained for INR 13 crore alongside Varun Chakravarthy (INR 12 crores), Sunil Narine (INR 12 crore), Andre Russell (INR 12 crore) and Ramandeep Singh (INR 4 crore). Notably, the Kolkata-based team did not retain Shreyas Iyer who guided them to win the IPL title last season.

Rinku Singh has been playing for the Kolkata-based franchise since 2018 and moments after getting retained, star batter came up with a message.

“Humaari prem kahaani toh abhi bass shuru hui hai. Picture abhi baaki hai mere doston. (Our love story has just started. The movie is still remaining my friends),” Rinku said in a post on Instagram.

Rinku Singh has taken part in 46 IPL games so far where he has scored 893 runs at an average of 30.79 and a strike rate of 143.33 with the help of four half-centuries. Singh started making headlines in the 2023 edition of the IPL where he made 474 runs in 14 games with an average of 59.25 and a strike-rate of 149.52. He also scored four half-centuries. Rinku Singh also smashed five back-to-back sixes against Yash Dayal, helping his team win against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After reaching this feat, the Uttar Pradesh-based batter became an overnight star. On the back of a successful career, Rinku is now the regular face in India's T20 setup. He was first called in the Indian team, during the tour of Ireland.