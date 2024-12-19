Ravichandran Ashwin’s father made a big statement after the veteran all-rounder announced his retirement on Wednesday. Ashwin’s father stated that they were also surprised when the latter decided to call his time as they wanted him to continue playing for India.

Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket in the middle of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Moments after the third Test between India and Australia ended in Brisbane on Wednesday, Ashwin shocked everyone with his retirement decision. Ashwin landed in Chennai on Thursday morning.

"I too came to know (about his retirement) in the last minute, actually," Ravichandran told News18.

"Retiring is his wish and desire, I cannot interfere in that, but the way in which he gave that, there could be many reasons. Only Ashwin knows, maybe humiliation," he added.

"No doubt about it because he was on the field for 14-15 years. The sudden change, retirement, gave us really kind of a shock.”

"At the same time, we were expecting that also because humiliation was going on. How long he can just tolerate all those things? Probably, he would have decided on his own," he said.

The Indian team decided to pick Washington Sundar ahead of R Ashwin for the first Test of the series in Perth. Ashwin then made a return to India’s playing XI in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide. But then again, Ashwin was asked to sit on the bench for the third Test in Brisbane and Ravindra Jadeja took his place in the XI.

"What was going on in his mind I don’t know. He just announced. I too accepted it with full pleasure. I did not have any feeling at all for that. But the way he gave his retirement, one part I was very happy, another part not happy because he should have continued," Ashwin’s father added.