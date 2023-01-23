HUR vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s HUR vs SIX Big Bash League (BBL) match no. 53 in Hobart, 145PM IST, January 23
Matthew Wade-led Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) will take on the Sydney Sixers (SIX) in Match No. 53 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Monday (January 23) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The Hurricanes have managed just five wins out of 12 games this season and are currently in the second-last place in the points table. They have also lost their last two games of this season.
On the other hand, Sydney Sixers have won their last five matches and are in the second position in the points tally and have already qualified for the qualifiers. Steve Smith is enjoying a sensational run in BBL-12 with back-to-back hundreds in his last two matches. The former Australia skipper will be hoping to complete a hat-trick of T20 centuries when he faces Hurricanes in his next match today.
HUR vs SIX BBL-12 Match No. 53 Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade
Batters: Tim David, Moises Henriques, Jordan Silk, Steve Smith
All-rounder: Sean Abbott
Bowlers: Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Joel Paris, Ben Dwarshuis, Todd Murphy
Captain: Ben Dwarshuis
Vice-captain: Nathan Ellis
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers BBL-12 Match No. 53 Predicted 11
Hobart Hurricanes: Tim David, Caleb Jewell, Zak Crawley, Faheem Ashraf, Mitchell Owen, D’Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (C), Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Joel Paris
Sydney Sixers: Kurtis Patterson, Jordan Silk, Steve Smith, Sean Abbott, Daniel Christian, Moises Henriques (C), Hayden Kerr, Josh Philippe, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve O’Keefe, Todd Murphy
