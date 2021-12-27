HUR vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021 match at Bellerive Oval, Hobart at 12:35 PM IST December 27

Hobart Hurricanes will face Adelaide Strikers in match no. 22 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 on Monday (December 27). In the previous fixture, Hobart Hurricanes won their first home game against the Melbourne Stars by 24 runs. Their batting top order looks in good touch and can win the game if they perform. Hurricanes are currently 3rd on the points table with 2 wins and 3 losses.

Adelaide Strikers are in a bad run of form as they are coming into this fixture with 3 losses in a row. Strikers need to rectify their mistakes and maybe change the gameplan as nothing has worked out good for them so far. With one win under their belt, Strikers are 6th on the points table and need to pick themselves up with a win in this fixture.

Match Details

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 22

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Date & Time: December 27th, at 12:35 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app

HUR vs STR 2021-22 Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade (c), Ben McDermott

Batters: Jonathan Wells, Matt Renshaw, Jake Weatherald (vc)

All-rounders: Jake Weatherald, Matthew Short

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Thomas Rogers, Nathan Ellis, George Garton

Captain: Matthew Wade

Vice-Captain: Jake Weatherald

HUR vs STR BBL 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes: Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (c & wk), D’Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Tim David, Harry Brook, Jordan Thompson, Nathan Ellis, Thomas Rogers, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Harry Nielson (wk), Thomas Kelly, George Garton, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Peter Siddle (c)