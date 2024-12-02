'Hybrid Model Pehle Hi Sign Ho Gaya Tha': Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistan Cricket Board Amid Champions Trophy Row

Champions Trophy 2024-25: Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has claimed that the hybrid model for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy was agreed upon well in advance, following Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) eventual acceptance of the arrangement. The hybrid model entails India playing all its matches in the UAE, while the remaining games will be hosted in Pakistan. Akhtar's comments came shortly after PCB conceded to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) proposal. Under the hybrid model, all of India’s matches will reportedly be played in the UAE, while Pakistan will host the remainder of the tournament.

The hybrid model was introduced after BCCI formally informed ICC that the Indian team would not receive government clearance to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. The ICC, concerned about the ongoing political and security challenges in Pakistan, supported the proposal. Despite PCB’s initial insistence on hosting the entire tournament in Pakistan, reports suggest that the board relented to avoid losing hosting rights altogether.

Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistan Cricket Board

Speaking to a local media outlet, Akhtar criticized PCB’s handling of the situation but acknowledged the financial benefits of retaining hosting rights under the hybrid model.

'You are receiving revenue and hosting rights, which is acceptable. But Pakistan's stance should have been firmer. If they (India) are unwilling to come, Pakistan deserves a larger share of the revenue. That would have been a strong call,' said Akhtar.

He also revealed that the hybrid model might have been signed well in advance, implying that PCB’s apparent resistance was largely performative. “In reality, the hybrid model had already been agreed upon. PCB should have taken a stronger position to ensure better terms,” he remarked.

While addressing the broader context of Pakistan-India cricket relations, Akhtar urged PCB to adopt a pragmatic approach.“In terms of playing in India in the future, we should extend a hand of friendship. My belief has always been: go to India and defeat them there—India mein khelo aur wahi unhe maarke aao (play in India and beat them on their home ground),” Akhtar said.

According to reports, the ICC may apply the hybrid model for other multi-nation tournaments hosted by India until 2031. This arrangement could involve India playing their matches in neutral venues such as Dubai, alongside the semifinals and finals, if qualified.

India last played in Pakistan during the 2008 Asia Cup under MS Dhoni’s captaincy. Since then, the Indian team has avoided touring Pakistan, citing security concerns, while Pakistan has regularly participated in ICC events hosted in India.

The hybrid model agreement has sparked mixed reactions, with some praising PCB for retaining hosting rights and others questioning the board’s ability to negotiate better terms. For now, the spotlight remains on how Pakistan will leverage its position in future ICC events while balancing its cricketing relationship with India.