After Pakistan lost their second match in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023, coach Waqar Younis made a shocking statement that has not gone down well with the fans back home. Australia bowled out Pakistan for just 305, winning the match by 62 runs to collect two important points. Earlier, they had posted 367 for 9 in 50 overs. This was yet another poor performance by Pakistan in this World Cup after facing an embarrassing defeat in hands of India, a week back.

Waqar, who is part of the Star Sports commentary team, made a startling statement, while doing analysis of the match. He was discussing the game with former Australian cricketers Shane Watson and Aaron Finch when he hilariously said that he is not just a Pakistani but also a half Aussie, establishing a connection with the country in which he and his family currently reside.

'I am half Aussie, don't just call me a Pakistani', Waqar said on Star Sports. Thos who don't know, Waqar got married to a Pakistani-Australian doctor named Faryal and the couple live in New South Wales in Australia with three kids.

Coming to the match, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first. But the decision backfired as Australia's opening pair of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh put on 259 runs for the first wicket. Marsh fell for 121 while Warner went on to make 163. The Australian middle order collapsed which means they ended up with 367 for 9 in 50 overs when they could have easily crossed the 400 run mark.

Pakistan started off steadily with the bat. Opening pair of Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique put on 134 for the first wicket but they were too slow in a such a big run chase. After the first wicket fell, the second one too came quickly and the third one as well. Babar Azam continued to have a poor match, scoring just 18 off 14 balls. Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel gave some fight but Australians continued pick wickets at reglar intervals to kill the momentum. Pakistan eventually got bowled out for 305, unable to play even the fifty overs.

Babar Azam's men next face Afghanistan in Chennai on October 23 and have very little time to uplift themselves after two poor performances and losses. Babar will have to do inspirational leadership to come out of this mindset.