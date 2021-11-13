हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
'I am not happy with Shaheen': Shahid Afridi slams Pakistani pacer for conceding three consecutive sixes

Top Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been reprimanded by former captain Shahid Afridi for conceding three successive sixes in the T20 World Cup semifinal against Australia.

File image of Shahid Afridi. (Source: Twitter)

Karachi: Top Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been reprimanded by former captain Shahid Afridi for conceding three successive sixes in the T20 World Cup semifinal against Australia.

Flamboyant all-rounder Shahid, who is known for his straight forward views, said he was not happy with the way Shaheen had bowled in the 19th over of the semi-final on Thursday night in Dubai.

Matthew Wade played a sensational knock, which included three sixes off Shaheen in the penultimate over, to ensure a five wicket win for Australia.

"I am not happy with Shaheen in one area. Okay so Hasan Ali dropped a catch but that does not mean you will bowl badly and get hit for three successive sixes," Shahid Afridi said on Samaa TV channel.

"Shaheen has so much pace and he should have used it sensibly. Even if the catch was dropped. He should have used his head and tried to bowl outside off stump fast Yorkers with his pace. He is not that sort of bowler to be hit like that," the former Pakistan captain.

Afridi said he believed that the semi-final would be a big learning experience for Shaheen and he should benefit from it.

Shahid however praised Shaheen for his bowling throughout the tournament, especially with the new ball.

"I would say he was brilliant in the tournament and I have only seen either Wasim bhai (Akram) or perhaps Mohammad Amir bowl like this with the new ball," he added.

"He is giving good performances. I hope he learns from this cricket experience and prepares himself for the future."

Shaheen set the World Cup on fire when he got rid of top players like Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul with the new ball in Pakistan's big match against India and even in the semi-final sent back Australian captain Finch in the first over.

