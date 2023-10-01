Yuzvendra Chahal On Cricket World Cup 2023 Snub: 'I Am Used To It Now'

With Kuldeep Yadav getting the nod by the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel as the lone wrist spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal's hopes of playing the Cricket World Cup 2023 were dashed. Kuldeep has been the standout leg-spinner among the two and the selectors had an easy decision to make there. However, Chahal is all quality. His exclusion has raised many eyebrows. But in the 15-man squad, only one wrist spinner could be accomodated.

The fact that Chahal does not bat as well as Kuldeep has not gone in his favour. The Rajasthan Royals spinner is using the World cup snub as a motivation to ply red ball cricket for India. This is exactly why he signed up with County side Kent to play some matches for them.

Not to forget, Chahal did get picked in the 2019 World Cup but did not make a massive impact. He faced snub for the first time in the 2021 T20 World Cup. In 2022 edition, he was picked but did not get a single game as he did not fit in the right combinations formed by the management.

He spoke to Wisden India in the UK on the snub and sais that he is used to it now. "I understand that only fifteen players can be a part, because it’s a World Cup, where you can’t take 17 or 18. I do feel a little bad, but my motto in life is to move on. I’m used to it now… it’s been three World Cups (laughs),” Chahal said.

Chahal's putting all his energy on the ongoing County season as he wants to fulfill his dream of playing Test cricket for India, one day.

“That’s why I came here [at Kent] to play because I want to play cricket somewhere, somehow. I’m getting a chance here with a red ball, and I seriously want to play red ball for India. So it was a good experience for me," said Chahal.

The leggie added that he is learning a lot about red-ball cricket in his stint with Kent, underlining that match practice is anyday better than bowling in the nets.

“I spoke to the coaches too, and they’re happy I’m playing somewhere, because you can practice as much in the nets, but match is match. I’m getting to play at a very good level here – first division, County – learning a lot here,” he added.