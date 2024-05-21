'I Believe Nothing Good...': MS Dhoni Reveals Why He Dislikes Twitter And Does Very Less Social Media Activity

Former Indian cricketer and five-time IPL title-winning captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), MS Dhoni, recently shared his thoughts on social media and his preference for Instagram over Twitter. In a video posted on Dubai Eye 103.8's YouTube channel, Dhoni explained why he chooses to stay largely inactive on social media. "I prefer Instagram over Twitter," Dhoni stated. "Twitter, I believe that nothing good has happened over Twitter. Especially in India, there is always a controversy. Somebody will write something, and it turns into a controversy. I was like, why do I need to be there? It used to be 140 characters. You cannot elaborate. Imagine me putting something over there, and then it is left up to the people to read it, and they just interpret what they want to interpret."

Dhoni further elaborated on his selective use of Instagram, emphasizing his preference for fewer distractions in life. "Instagram still, I like it because, you know, I could put up my picture or a video or something and just leave it. That is also changing now. So I still prefer Instagram, but I am not very active because, I don't know, I feel, you know, less distractions are better. But in between, on and off, I will put something for the fans, so they know I am somewhere good, in good hands. So I am doing what I like," he added.

This season, Dhoni handed over the CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad but continued to contribute as a player. Despite managing his workload due to a knee surgery last year, Dhoni delivered impressive performances, scoring 161 runs in 14 matches with an average of 53.67 and a striking rate of 220.55.

After CSK's playoff hopes were dashed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), CSK's bowling consultant, Eric Simons, praised Dhoni's abilities and influence. "Anybody who wants to speculate about his future, that is crazy. MS knows what he is going to do. This year, I have seen him hit the ball from the pre-tournament camp. He is playing extremely well and he will make the decision. But he is a fantastic guy to be around. He has been fantastic to witness from the days I was with India and now with CSK. He is an incredible cricketer and an incredible individual in terms of his understanding of cricket and life," Simons remarked during the post-match press conference.

As the season concludes, uncertainty surrounds Dhoni's future in the IPL, with fans and teammates alike awaiting his decision on whether he will feature in the next edition.