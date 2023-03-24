'I Believe SKY Is A...', Yuvraj Singh Backs Suryakumar Yadav To Come Out Of Poor Form - Read Here

The year 2022 belonged to Suryakumar Yadav, who finished as the leading run-scorer in T20Is. He had smashed 1164 runs in 31 T20I innings, with a strike rate of 187.43 and average of 46.56. Not to forget, all these runs also included 2 tons and 9 fifties respectively. However, 2023 has not been as fruitful to the Mumbai Indians batter as last year. In the recently-concluded Autralia ODIs, Surya got out for golden duck in three back-to-back matches. A golden duck in cricket is getting out on the first ball of the innings. Such poor show can dent confidence of the best of cricketers and Surya is no different. The India batter is known for his 360 degree style of play but no such shot came to his rescue in the ODI series.

After his three golden ducks, Surya has now got the backing of Yuvraj Singh, who feels India will still need him in the ODI World Cup 2023, to be held here in October-November.

"Every sports person goes thru ups & downs in their career! We’ve all experienced it at sum point. I believe @surya_14kumar is a key player for India& will play an imp role in the #WorldCup if given the opportunities. Let’s back our players coz our Surya will rise again," Yuvraj tweeted.

Every sports person goes thru ups & downs in their career! We've all experienced it at sum point. I believe @surya_14kumar is a key player for India __ & will play an imp role in the #WorldCup if given the opportunities. Let's back our players coz our Surya _ will rise again _ March 24, 2023

In first 2 ODIs, it was Starc who finished got Surya out while Ashton Agar cleaned him up in the third ODI for a golden duck.

IPL 2023 is upon us. Suryakumar will be back in Mumbai Indians colours. His form could be a concern for MI management but the 14 games also provide a platform for he struggling batter to come back to form. Not to forget. T20 is the format in which Surya thrives and has made him name. It will be interesting to see how Surya fares in the upcoming IPL 2023 that kickstarts in Ahmedabad on March 31.