'I Could Have Got Him Out 6-7 Times': Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Silence On His Battle With Sam Konstas In Boxing Day Test - WATCH

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has opened up on his interesting battle against Australia's 19-year-old Test debutant Sam Konstas in the ongoing Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Konstas played some unconventional shots on way to an impressive 60 off 65 balls, hitting Bumrah for two sixes during his knock on the opening day of the fourth Test in Melbourne. This was the first time in three years that Bumrah was hit for a six in Test cricket.

Speaking to host broadcasters before the start of play on Day 3, Bumrah said that he "never felt" he was far away from a wicket even as Konstas went after India's champion pacer in what is a rare sight in international cricket.

"I don't look at things that way. Yes, I have felt good and the results have been in my favour but I have bowled better in different places. This is how cricket goes, some days your execution might be off and you get wickets but some days your execution could be perfect but you don't get wickets. So I think it all evenly balances out," Bumrah told Channel 7.

"I have experienced heaps of it. I have played T20 cricket a lot, more than 12 years of T20 cricket," he added.

The 31-year-old pacer, who has so far taken 24 wickets in the Border Gavakar Trophy 2024-25, also mentioned that he could have got Konstas out six-seven times in the first two overs.

"Interesting batsman (Konstas) as well and I always felt I was in the game, I never felt I am far away from a wicket. Initially I felt I could have got him out 6-7 times in the first two overs but that's how cricket goes, some days it pays off, it looks good, some days if it doesn't you might be criticising the same person," he said.

"I love different challenges, always looking forward to a new challenge," he added.

The best fast bowler in the world joins us. Jasprit Bumrah chats about:



- Whether this is the best he's ever bowled

- How he felt bowling to Sam Konstas on Boxing Day

- Why he feels like playing in Australia brings the best out of him

Bumrah, who made his ODI debut Down Under, said Australia always brings the best out of him.

"It always brings the best in you. I came here on my first Test tour in 2018, I made my ODI debut here in 2016 as well, so it brings out a lot of challenges because the wickets are very flat, the Kookaburra ball does a bit with the new ball and then doesn't do anything," the pacer said.

"So your accuracy is tested, the weather sometimes can test your fitness, your patience, so everything is tested. So once you come out on top after that it really leaves you in a good space and you can become a better cricketer," he added.