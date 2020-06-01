I don't know where these things about MS Dhoni's retirement come from, says Sakshi

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi on Sunday expressed suprise over rumours about Dhoni's retirement on social media, stressing that the former India skipper is still keen to return to the national cricket team.

It is to be noted that Dhoni has not played any international match since India's World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand and since then questions have been raised over his future. The speculations over Dhoni's future intensified after the BCCI did not keep him in centrally contracted players list.

"He is low profile. During the lockdown he had no presence on the social media. I don't know where these things come from. I just don't know," Sakshi said during an Instagram Live hosted by Chennai Super Kings.

"See if you have to be prepared for these things when you have social media exposure... People have their opinions. Two days ago when that Dhoni 'retires' was trending, the message was put out... Whenever anything happens, I start getting calls and messages," she added.

The talks of Dhoni's retirement started doing the rounds again with uncertainty surrounding this Indian Premier League 2020 due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

"We of course miss CSK, still wondering whether IPL going to happen or not. My daughter also asking 'when it will happen?' Let's see," Sakshi said.

She added that if the IPL gets cancelled, the whole family will go to Uttarakhand to spend some quality time together. "If there is cricket, there will be cricket. But Mahi and I have planned to hit the hills. We are planning to go to Uttarakhand, stay in small villages. We will take road trips that's safe. No flights," Sakshi said.

Dhoni, however, skipped the show. "You know how Mahi is... Mahi wont really come and talk on Insta Live. Knowing Mahi I know they (fans) are crazy about him. But we all know that he's kept a low profile on social media," said Sakshi.

Sakshi also revealed that Dhoni is an emotional person and said that he is deeply emotional about cricket. "Mahi is always emotional about cricket. It's his love," she said of Dhoni.

"He has got a thinking brain, it does not rest. When he plays video games, it helps him divert his mind, which is a good thing. Nowadays PUBG has encroached my bed. Mahi is sleep-talking about PUBG these days," she said.