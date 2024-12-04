In a candid revelation, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh confirmed that he and MS Dhoni, one of cricket's most iconic partnerships, no longer share a close relationship. Speaking in an interview, Harbhajan disclosed that it has been over a decade since he had a meaningful conversation with the former India captain, even hinting at possible reasons behind their strained ties.

Limited Interactions Despite IPL Stint

Harbhajan and Dhoni were teammates in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when the spinner played for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from 2018 to 2020. However, even during their CSK tenure, the conversations between the two were limited to on-field discussions about the game.

"When I was playing at CSK, we spoke, but that was only about the game, and those talks were limited to the ground," Harbhajan revealed. "After that, he didn’t visit my room, nor did I go to his."

A Decade of Silence

Harbhajan admitted that it has been more than ten years since he last had a proper chat with Dhoni. Despite trying to initiate contact a couple of times, Harbhajan didn’t receive a response, leading him to stop reaching out altogether.

"I don’t have anything against him. If he has something to say, he can tell me. But if he did, he would have told me by now," Harbhajan said. "I only call people who respond to me. A relationship is about mutual respect and communication. If that isn’t reciprocated, I prefer to step back."

Hints at Possible Reasons

While Harbhajan refrained from speculating about Dhoni’s reasons for the apparent distance, he emphasized that he bears no ill will toward his former teammate. "I have no reason to avoid him; perhaps he does. I don’t know the reasons, but I don’t hold anything against him," Harbhajan added.

Harbhajan Singh and MS Dhoni shared many iconic moments on the field, including India’s 2007 ICC T20 World Cup and 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup triumphs. However, their camaraderie off the field now seems a far cry from their celebrated partnership on it.

For fans, this revelation serves as a stark reminder that relationships in the cricketing world can be as complex as they are in life. Harbhajan’s openness about the situation has sparked conversations about the pressures and dynamics that impact bonds between high-profile players.