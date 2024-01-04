'I Dropped...': MS Dhoni Refused To Eat Sea Food At A Hotel And The Chef 'Froze'

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) MS Dhoni has touched many lives with his kindness. After he retired from international cricket and his social media detachment from last five years, the fans have digged into many stories on internet to know more and more about Dhoni, the person. One such story came from a famous chef who goes by the name of Suresh Pillai.

Dhoni is a celebrity who remains a humble soul despite all the riches and successes he has seen. Chef Suresh revealed one such story when Dhoni made his day. Like chef Suresh, there are number of people who have good memorie from the first time they met the 'Captain Cool' to realise that he indeed was a very cool captain.

In 2018, during an Indian team visit to Thiruvananthapuram for an ODI against West Indies, chef Suresh had meticulously crafted a special seafood dish for the non-vegetarian members, knowing Dhoni's fondness for Butter Chicken Masala, as indicated in his X bio. Excitement turned to apprehension when news arrived that Dhoni wished to speak with him in his room.

When the whole world was celebrating the legend and the heart of Indian Cricket yesterday night, I was still in awe of the time I had the privilege of serving him 5 years back.



October 31, 2018.

Chef Suresh, initially frozen with awe at the prospect of meeting his idol, hastily made his way to Dhoni's room, abandoning the lift in his rush. Contrary to his fears, Dhoni greeted him warmly, inquiring about the evening's menu. Suresh nervously revealed the seafood preparation tailored for the cricketers, only to learn that Dhoni was allergic and preferred a familiar chicken curry with rice, also requesting a spicy rasam for his sore throat.

Faced with a tight timeframe, the chef hurried to the kitchen, determined not to disappoint the cricketing legend. "Within 20 minutes, I delivered the meal to room no. 302: Chettinad Chicken, Basmati Rice, Roasted Pappadam, and a peppery garlic-infused Rasam," recounted the chef.

Dhoni relished his meal, clearing his plate contentedly before retiring for the night. The following morning, as he readied himself for the gym, he sought out chef Suresh to express his gratitude once more for the delightful dinner. The chef, deeply moved by Dhoni's gesture, cherishes the moment when the cricket icon personally thanked him for the meal.