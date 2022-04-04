I was depressed for a month: India skipper Rohit Sharma makes BIG revelation - WATCH

Team India captain Rohit Sharma is currently one of the best batters in white-ball cricket and on his day he can smash any bowler around the park that too in any tournament. However, there was a time when Rohit was left out of the Team India for the 2011 World Cup and it left the batter depressed.

Talking about not being picked for World Cup 2011 in an interaction with India women's team batter Jemimah Rodrigues, who was dropped from India's 2022 Women's World Cup squad earlier this year, Rohit revealed that he got the news when he was playing a series in South Africa.

Also, the 'Hitman' said that he had no one to talk to about this when he came to know about the team announcement and was left thinking by himself in his room about what went wrong.

“It is very hard. Honestly, it's not easy because World Cup is something that you always dream of playing and being part of the World Cup. And plus, contributing for the team's success. I still remember I was in South Africa at that point and we were playing the series when we got the news. I had no one to talk to about this. At that point, I was just in my room sitting and thinking about what went wrong and what I could have done better and all of that,” Rohit said.

Rohit also added that he was depressed, and sad for a month but he got back and started preparing for the 2015 World cup where he played some important knocks as well.

“But I think, it's important that at that stage I was, we're talking about like tens years from now, and I was only 23 or 24 at that point. So I knew that there's lot of cricket left in me and it's not the end of the world and it was more important for me to comeback from this. What has happened has happened, there is nothing you can change about it,” he said.

“You can be disappointed, you can be frustrated, and that's allowed because it's only natural. You get dejected and frustrated. But in that frustration, I did not want to get out of my path and I wanted to do things I thought of which is to get better as a cricketer and see what went wrong. It was a very tough time and I went by a philosophy of thing that okay tough moments will not last forever but tough people will so I wanted to get really tough and how I do my skill training and all of that.”

Notably, Rohit was handed Team India's all-format captaincy after Virat Kohli decided to step down from the position.

Rohit is currently busy leading Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2022.