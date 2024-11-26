'I Have Tried Everything To...': Delhi Capitals Co-Owner Parth Jindal Pens Emotional Farewell Note For 'Younger Brother' Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal wrote an emotional farewell post for Rishabh Pant after the Indian wicket-keeper batter ended his nine-year association with the franchise following the IPL 2025 mega auction.

The 27-year-old Pant wasn't retained by the JSW Sports and GMR co-own franchise, ahead of the mega auction, where he drew a record bid of humongous Rs 27 crore from Lucknow Super Giants, making him the most expensive player in the history of IPL.

Delhi Capitals tried to get the flamboyant Indian batter back on day one of the auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but could not match LSG's bid after RTM was enabled.

A day after the IPL 2025 mega auction, Parth Jindal took to X (previously Twitter) to bid an emotional goodbye to Pant.

"To Rishabh @RishabhPant17 you are and will always remain my younger brother - from the bottom of my heart I love you and I have tried everything to make sure you are happy and have treated you like my family," Jindal wrote on Tuesday.

"I am very sad to see you go and I am very emotional about it. You will always be in DC and I hope one day we can reunite.

Thank you for everything Rishabh and remember that we will always love you - go well champ, the world is at your feet. Best wishes from all of us at @DelhiCapitals - other than when you play DC I will be cheering and hoping for the best for you!" he added.

In reply, Pant also thanked Parth. He wrote, "Thanku bhaiya the feeling is mutual. Means a lot".

Earlier, Pant also wrote a heart-warming note for Delhi Capitals fans, who supported him in one of the toughest phases in my life.

"The journey with Delhi Capitals has been nothing short of amazing. From the thrills on the field to the moments off it, I've grown in ways I never imagined. I came here as a teenager and we grew together over the last nine years," Pant wrote on X.

"What made this journey all worthwhile is you, The fans. You've embraced me, cheered for me and stood by me in one of the toughest phases in my life. As I move on, I carry your love and support in my heart. I'll look forward to entertain you whenever I take the field. Thank you for being my family and making this journey so special," he added.

After retaining four players - Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs and Abhishek Porel - Delhi Capitals bought 19 players in the mega auction.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Squad: Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Mitchell Starc (Rs. 11.75 crore), KL Rahul (Rs. 14 crore), Harry Brook (Rs. 6.25 crore), Jake Fraser-McGurk (Rs. 9 crore), T. Natarajan (Rs. 10.75 crore), Karun Nair (Rs. 50 lakh), Sameer Rizvi (Rs. 95 lakh), Ashutosh Sharma (Rs. 3.80 crore), Mohit Sharma (Rs. 2.20 crore), Faf du Plessis (Rs. 2 crore), Mukesh Kumar (Rs. 8 crore), Darshan Nalkande (Rs. 30 lakh), Vipraj Nigam (Rs. 50 lakh), Dushmantha Chameera (Rs. 75 lakh), Donovan Ferreira (Rs. 75 lakh), Ajay Mandal (Rs. 30 lakh), Manvanth Kumar (Rs. 30 lakh), Tripurana Vijay (Rs. 30 lakh), Madhav Tiwari (Rs. 40 lakh)