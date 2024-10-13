‘I Just Focused On The Process’: Sanju Samson’s Honest Remarks After Hitting Century In IND vs BAN 3rd T20I

India’s explosive wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson hammered a brilliant 111 off 47 balls, helping India clean sweep Bangladesh 3-0. Post showing his heroics with the bat, Samson said that he was always focused on his basics and was taking one ball at a time. The Kerela-based batter also became the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to make a hundred in men’s T20Is for India.

“The dressing room energy from the boys out means a lot – they have a lot of happiness for me and that I did well. It can get frustrating knowing what you can do out there, and I have also felt I can do much better.”

But by playing so many games I know how to deal with pressure and my failures because I have failed a lot. I just focused on the process and knew that I would do well. Playing for your country that pressure was there but I wanted to perform and wanted to show. But I still kept it basic and wanted to take it by one ball,” said Samson.

Sanju Samson smashed the second fastest T20I century for #TeamIndia, off just 40 deliveries



Earlier, Sanju was going through a lean patch as he got two ducks in the T20I series against Sri Lanka in July. While taking part in the third and final game of the 3-match T20I series against Bangladesh, Samson also became the second-fastest Indian batter to score a ton in the shortest format.

“The leadership tells me they back me no matter what…not just in words but in actions also. Last series I got two ducks and went back to Kerala thinking what would happen, but I’m here. My mentor tells me ‘You have to hit five sixes in an over, I’m waiting for that,’ I was chasing it and it happened today,” he added.