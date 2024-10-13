'I Know How To Deal With Pressure....': Sanju Samson Following Match-Winning Ton Against Bangladesh

Following his match-winning century against Bangladesh in the third T20I, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson said that he knows how to deal with pressure and wanted to perform really well in the match, especially with the team management backing him to do so.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Samson said, "The dressing room energy and the boys are happy for me. It can get frustrating, I could have done much better. With lots of experience, I know how to deal with the pressure. Playing for the country, you come in with a lot of pressure. That pressure was there, I wanted to perform. I kept reminding myself that I should stick to my basics. In the last series I got two ducks. The team management backed me. I have been trying to do something like this (five sixes in an over), I was chasing that and it happened today."

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After an early dismissal of Abhishek Sharma, Samson (111 in 47 balls, with 11 fours and eight sixes) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (75 in 35 balls, with eight fours and five sixes) put on a quickfire 173 run stand.

Following this, fiery cameos from Riyan Parag (34 in 14 balls, with a four and four sixes) and Hardik Pandya (47 in 18 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) took India to their highest T20I total over, 297/6 in their 20 overs.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib (3/66) was the leading bowler for Bangladesh.

The run-chase was too much for Bangladesh as only Towhid Hridoy (63* in 42 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Litton Das (42 in 25 balls, with eight fours) could play some decent knocks. Bangladesh was restricted to 164/7 in their 20 overs.

Ravi Bishnoi (3/30) was the top bowler for India. Mayank Yadav also impressed with the ball, taking 2/32. India won the series 3-0 and Hardik Pandya was given the 'Player of the Series' award for scoring 118 runs and taking a wicket in the series.