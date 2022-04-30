Pravin Tambe, who made his debut in IPL at the age of 41 to become the oldest player to make debut in the league, was shocked when approached by a production house to make a movie on his life. Tambe asked the production house that he is not Tendulkar, Dhoni or Kohli then why do they want to make a movie on him?

“I’m not Tendulkar, Dhoni or Kohli, why do they want to make a movie on me?, ” Tambe asked according to the Indian Express. “In the first instance, I said no, I didn’t show any interest but they called me again requesting me to meet once. They wanted to show the 41-year-old Tambe’s journey. One line which struck me was when they said, people knew that you have played at the age of 41 but what you did in the last 20 years, people should know your struggle. I agreed.”

Pravin Tambe in IPL

Matches - 33

Wickets - 28

ECO - 7.75

AVG - 30.46

Best - 4/20

Hat-trick - 1

Watch the inspiring story of Pravin Tambe in KAUN PRAVIN TAMBE movie. KKR boys enjoyed it a lot.pic.twitter.com/KFRBv9vWdl — TUSHAR (@mainlycricket) April 2, 2022

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade, is in the leading role, released a few days ago, and the film is quickly making a place in the hearts of fans. The title of the film is 'Kaun Praveen Tambe', which is a comment on those who ignore the underdog stories. It captures Tambe's story from the Chawls of Mulund, having a dream to play for the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team one day, to eventually realising it, after years of struggle.

When Tambe made his debut for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2013, he was 41 years of age. He was spotted by RR's scouts and then a call from Rahul Dravid changed everything for him. He then went on to play for various franchises like Sunrisers Hyderabad and also in the T10 league. Tambe, in 2013, finally played for the Mumbai side also in Ranji Trophy.