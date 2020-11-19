हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
indian cricket team

I see them struggling: Shoaib Akhtar explains why India might find it tough against Australia

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has given his opinions about the upcoming series between Australia and India. Akhtar believes that while India can win again, they might find it tough against the Aussies for one reason.

I see them struggling: Shoaib Akhtar explains why India might find it tough against Australia
File Photo

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has weighed in his opinions about the upcoming and widely-anticipated series between Australia and India.

While talking to PTI, Akhtar said that while surely India had the firepower to win again but will struggle if their middle-order is not amongst the runs.

“In my opinion, India have the ability to win again. But if their middle order doesn’t perform, I see them struggling. People will be watching this series with great interest including myself,” Akhtar said.

India had defeated Australia 2-1 during their last tour in 2018-19 but it must be noted that their star players, Steve Smith and David Warner, were not playing that series - serving an year-long ban for the infamous ball tampering incident.

In what may come as a huge advantage to the Aussies, Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be returning home after the first Test at Adelaide for the birth of his first child with actress wife Anushka Sharma.

Thus, in the absence of Kohli, the Indian middle-order will be a shadow of itself from the last time. Additional responsibility will fall on the shoulders of Cheteshwar Pujara, who was India’s top-scorer last time with 571 runs.

Speaking about adjusting to the pitches in Australia, which are starkly different from what we see in the subcontinent, Akhtar remarked that it takes a while to manage the forward trigger movements – the batsmen of the subcontinent regions being prone to playing on the front-foot as the ball remains low.

“It takes two-three innings to control that forward trigger movement in foreign conditions. You can’t drive on the up and have to play close to the body,” said Akhtar, considered amongst the fastest bowlers of all time.

India is slated to play three ODI’s, three T20I’s and four Tests down under and would look to repeat their heroics from their last tour. The tour begins with the ODI series, commencing on November 27.

Tags:
indian cricket teamShoaib AkhtarAustralia Vs IndiaIndia vs AustraliaIndia tour of Australia 2020India tour of Australia
Next
Story

India set to tour England in 2021 for five-match Test series, Check full schedule
  • 89,12,907Confirmed
  • 1,30,993Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M34S

DNA: 5.5 million sick from 8 ml Virus