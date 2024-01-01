'I Sort Of Got...' Retiring David Warner Breaks Silence On One-Year Ban After Ball-Tampering Scandal Ahead Of AUS Vs PAK 3rd Test

Australia batter David Warner announced his retirement from ODIs on January 1. Warner is already retiring from Test after the third and last match vs Pakistan this year. In the press confernece ahead of the third Test, Warner said that he is looking to spend more time with his family now. Needless to say that Warner was asked a question on the 2018 ball-tampering scandal that took place in South Africa. Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith and Warner faced suspension for tampering the ball during a Test vs South Africa.

Reflecting on the scandal that cast a shadow over his career, Warner reminisced with a tinge of retrospection. Acknowledging the inevitability of such queries surfacing, he concedes that hindsight offers alternative approaches in handling the situation. "I knew a question like this was going to come up. When I look back at that, it can be handled differently. But I think Nick (Hockley, CA's chief executive) did his ultimate best to put that forward to the board and the decision was made, and I am happy with that. I have moved forward from that. I have got opportunities to lead in the IPL, to lead in the ILT20. I have enjoyed my leadership roles," said Warner as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Warner's sentiment encapsulates a journey marked by adversity and redemption. While recognizing the past's impact, he embraces the present, embracing the leadership opportunities that have come his way. This reflection serves as a testament to resilience, illustrating a resolve to move beyond past missteps towards a future defined by newfound leadership and fulfillment.

Warner said that he drew strength from the almighty after the horrific ball-tampering scandal. "When I left Africa, the first five or six people that came up to me were priests and gave me a card. Then we went on a holiday to Singapore after that and there was a big church convention. I then sat back and spoke to Candice, and said someone was clearly watching down upon us. I just grew strength from there to go back, play grade cricket, get a sense of that cricket community back - the canteen ladies, people who run the drinks out, taking on and off the covers - it was a sense of something I sort of got disconnected with. I think a lot of us do because we are in that bubble but when you go back and see the real people who are working hard, which we did as young kids, that is what I reflect most upon," said Warner.

"Reflecting back on that whole period, my whole career, I have got no regrets because you are going to have a lot of hurdles you are going to have to jump. There are going to be obstacles in the way, but you have to move forward and I have done that with dignity. I have got a lot of passion for the game and it was important from my perspective that I am giving back, making sure that I gained the respect back but making sure I am putting Australian cricket first. I want every young kid who wants to play cricket to dream of playing for Australia and that was what was really important for me when I came back," he concluded.