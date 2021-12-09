I spoke to Virat Kohli: Sourav Ganguly opens up for first time on Rohit Sharma being named India's ODI skipper

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday said the board and selectors together took the call to appoint Rohit Sharma as the full-time white-ball captain of the side.

Opening batter Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named India`s new ODI skipper and the star player will take over from Virat Kohli starting with the South Africa series in January next year.

Ganguly also informed that he and the chairman of selectors had also spoken to Kohli. The former Indian skipper also thanked Kohli for his contributions in the limited-overs format.

"It`s a call that the BCCI and the selectors took together. Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper but obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats," Ganguly told ANI.

"So it was decided that Virat will continue as Test captain and Rohit will take over as the white-ball captain. I as President personally spoke to Virat Kohli and the chairman of selectors has also spoken to him.

"We have full faith in Rohit Sharma`s leadership abilities, and Virat will continue as the Test captain. We as BCCI are confident that Indian cricket is in good hands. We thank Virat Kohli for his contributions as captain in the white-ball format," the BCCI president added.

So how does he see Rohit performing as ODI skipper? Ganguly said that he wouldn't like to make any predictions but is confident of the new skipper's abilities.

"It's very difficult to predict. I wish him all the best and hope he does a good job," he said.

But was it taken into consideration that Kohli has been a good ODI skipper with over 70 per cent win record in 95 games that he was in charge.

"Yes, we did consider that but if you look at Rohit's record in whatever ODIs he has captained for India, it's very good. Bottom line, there can't be two white ball captains."

The sensitive question of not winning any ICC Trophy during Kohli's tenure at the helm was also asked but the Board president refused to divulge the details of the discussion.

"I can't explain more about what all was discussed and what selectors have said, but this is primary reason for having Rohit as white ball captain and Virat accepted it," he revealed.

On behalf of BCCI, it was the president himself and the chairman of selectors, who spoke to Kohli and intimated the BCCI's decision.

"Yes, I have spoken to Virat personally and chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma has also spoke to him on the issue," he signed off.

Rohit also replaced Ajinkya Rahane as Kohli's deputy in the Test format, something that was on expected lines due to Rahane's lack of form with the bat.

With inputs from ANI and PTI