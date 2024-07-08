'I’ve been living a dream...’- Jasprit Bumrah Shares T20 World Cup Video With Virat Kohli’s Message

On June 29 (Saturday), the Indian streets and households were jostling with the achievement of bringing the T20 World Cup home for the first time since 2007. The celebrations continued as the Indian team arrived. They first met the Prime Minister in New Delhi and then went to Mumbai for a victory parade, where the Marine Drive and the Wankhede stadium were jam-packed.

Virat Kohli’s message

One of the top performers in this winning campaign has been Jasprit Bumrah. On Monday, he shared a video on his social media handles of the victory parade where he was seen hoisting the trophy during the victory lap in Wankhede Stadium. In the video, Virat Kohli heaped praise on him and his contributions to the T20 World Cup-winning campaign. He said, “We want him to play as long as possible. He is a once-in-a generational bowler, and I am glad that he plays for us.”

I am so thankful for the last few days. I’ve been living a dream and it has filled me with happiness and gratitude. pic.twitter.com/w5LTukO9Fz — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) July 8, 2024

Bumrah has been very crucial for the team and has delivered whenever the team has been in difficult situations. In the big games against Pakistan, Australia, England, and South Africa, his quota of four overs was very crucial, as the outcome of the match was very much dependent on it. Virat Kohli said, ““What I would like everyone to do is applaud a guy who brought us back into the game again and again. It was phenomenal.”

Bumrah’s phenomenal performance

The 30-year-old, who took 15 wickets at an economy rate of 4.17 in the mega-event in the USA and West Indies, was an important part of India's second overall and first-ever 17-year-old world title in the shortest format. He was named Player of the Tournament for his efforts.

On Retirement

Bumrah has been a part of the Indian set-up for quite a few years now and is considered one of the best bowlers in the world right now. During the celebrations at the Wankhede Stadium., he was asked about his retirement, to which he replied, ““It’s (my retirement) a long way away. I have just started. Hopefully, it is far away now.”

He also added, “It was unreal. Usually, I am not the one who is at a loss for words, but seeing my son, the emotions that came in. I never cry after the game, but I started crying, and I cried two, three times.