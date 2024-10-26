‘I Want To Enjoy The Game’: MS Dhoni’s Big Reveal On His IPL 2025 Participation For CSK

Former India and CSK skipper MS Dhoni gave a clue as to whether he will take part in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 or not. Dhoni who is 43 years old talked about all the speculation going around on his IPL future. As per Dhoni’s remarks, it is believed that not just in IPL 2025 but he may take part in the entire three-year cycle following the mega auction.

“I just want to enjoy whatever last few years of cricket I am able to play,” said Dhoni in a promotional event for software brand Rigi, as quoted by Times of India.

“When you play cricket like a professional sport, it becomes difficult to enjoy it just like a game. That’s what I want to do. It’s not easy. The emotions keep coming, the commitments are there. I want to enjoy the game for the next few years,” said Dhoni.

“I have to keep myself fit for nine months, so that I can play two and a half months of IPL. You need to plan it out, but at the same time chill a bit,” Dhoni said.

Earlier, Dhoni gave CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad before the IPL 2024. If Dhoni takes part in the IPL for CSK, it will be a huge boost for the Men in Yellow.

Since Dhoni took retirement from international cricket back on August 15, 2020, he fits with the uncapped player criteria. CSK may retain him by paying INR 4 crore—a fraction of their INR 120 crore budget. In the 2024 season of IPL, Dhoni scored 161 runs at a strike rate of 220 for the five-time champion CSK. Reports indicate that he will meet CSK management just before the October 31 deadline for player retentions.

Earlier, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh also spoke about the value of MS Dhoni and stated that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) top priority will be to pick him for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season in the upcoming mega auction.

In a conversation with Star Sports, Harbhajan Singh said, “I’m not certain if Dhoni will play or not, but if he’s available, he would certainly be the team’s first choice for retention, even if he is considered an uncapped player this season. Following him, the next pick would be Ravindra Jadeja, then Rachin Ravindra. As for the captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, he would also be a definite retention”.