Eyewitnesses Recount Treatment Of Australian Cricketers At Lord's Long Room

The second Ashes Test match at Lord’s was one of the most heated contests between England and Australia. Tempers flared, allegations were hurled and even the crowd got involved as Australia won the match to lead the 5-match series 2-0. From intense battles between bat and ball to contentious umpiring decisions, and controversial dismissals, this series has had it all so far. The first two Tests were packed with tension, drama, action, and unexpected twists, captivating cricket fans worldwide. However, an incident at Lord's Long Room during the lunch break on Day 5 of the second Test has left many, including certain members, in a state of shock.

Following the controversial stumping of England’s Jonny Bairstow by Australia’s wicket-keeper Alex Carey, the Australian cricketers faced harsh treatment from the Lord’s crowd. This treatment was unabated even when the players walked through the Long Room towards the dressing room during the lunch break.

Upon entering the Long Room, the Australian cricketers were subjected to chants of “cheat! cheat!” from a section of the members. Furthermore, something was said to Australia's Usman Khawaja, which he found objectionable and decided to confront the members. Videos capturing these incidents quickly went viral.

cre Trending Stories

In response to the incident, the Australian team lodged a formal complaint against the members of the Long Room, prompting the MCC to take action. The MCC suspended three members pending further investigation.

Now, a couple of days later, eyewitnesses have revealed shocking details about the behaviour of the members involved. As per a report from the English daily, The Telegraph, some members believed that the stewards should have taken pre-emptive measures prior to the Long Room incident.

“They should have foreseen what might happen,” said one eyewitness. “If there were members of the committee available, somebody could have gone into the Long Room and said, ‘Look, you probably are peeved with that sneaky dismissal of Bairstow but please, gentlemen, act with decorum when the players come off’.”

‘More stewards should have been present’

The member added that had there been an intervention, the players would not have been subject to such nasty comments. “We have always been, I think, very polite and fair to both sides. It’s a great privilege to belong to the club and we all know how we should behave. It was quite shocking.”

An MCC insider even shared an instance where he heard members greet young women entering the pavilion with the remark, “Is your boyfriend with you?” The member noted, “The insider said that he expected more stewards to be present in the Long Room after whatever had happened on the field and how the crowd had turned hostile.”

Eyewitnesses, as reported by Australia's The Age, said they felt “disgusted” and “shocked” by the derogatory comments aimed at the Australian players in the Long Room. Usman Khawaja, who was seen stopping and engaging with a member, copped several nasty comments, as per the eyewitness.