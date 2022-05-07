Chris Gayle is surely among the T20 greats and the big West Indian has set the IPL alight on many occasions with many a brilliant knocks.

Not to forget, he still owns the highest individual score in the season when he smashed 175 not out vs Pune Warriors.

Gayle played for 3 teams in his IPL career - Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings.

Before IPL 2022 Mega Auction, Gayle did not send his name in the pool and that surprised many as the West Indian player is still active in franchise cricket.

And now Gayle has revealed the reason why he did not want to play in IPL 2022.

Gayle said that the reason for him not playing in the ongoing season is because he does not get respect from the league anymore.

"For the last couple of years, the way the IPL went about, I felt like I wasn’t treated properly," Gayle was quoted as saying by The Mirror.

"So I thought ‘okay, you (Gayle) didn’t get the respect you deserved after you did so much for the sport and IPL.’ So I said ‘okay, that’s it, I’m not going to bother to enter the draft,’ so I left it as it is. There is always going to be life after cricket so I’m just trying to adapt to normality."

That is one big statement made by the highest run-getter in T20s.