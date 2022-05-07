हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

I wasn't treated properly: Chris Gayle slams IPL's 'disrespectful' culture, reveals reason behind not playing in IPL 2022

Chris Gayle is surely among the T20 greats and the big West Indian has set the IPL alight on many occasions with many a brilliant knocks. 

I wasn&#039;t treated properly: Chris Gayle slams IPL&#039;s &#039;disrespectful&#039; culture, reveals reason behind not playing in IPL 2022
Source: Twitter

Chris Gayle is surely among the T20 greats and the big West Indian has set the IPL alight on many occasions with many a brilliant knocks. 

Not to forget, he still owns the highest individual score in the season when he smashed 175 not out vs Pune Warriors. 

Gayle played for 3 teams in his IPL career - Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings. 

Before IPL 2022 Mega Auction, Gayle did not send his name in the pool and that surprised many as the West Indian player is still active in franchise cricket. 

And now Gayle has revealed the reason why he did not want to play in IPL 2022. 

Gayle said that the reason for him not playing in the ongoing season is because he does not get respect from the league anymore.

"For the last couple of years, the way the IPL went about, I felt like I wasn’t treated properly," Gayle was quoted as saying by The Mirror.

"So I thought ‘okay, you (Gayle) didn’t get the respect you deserved after you did so much for the sport and IPL.’ So I said ‘okay, that’s it, I’m not going to bother to enter the draft,’ so I left it as it is. There is always going to be life after cricket so I’m just trying to adapt to normality."

That is one big statement made by the highest run-getter in T20s. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022CricketChris Gayle
Next
Story

IPL 2022: Pravin Amre reveals DC's plan to beat MS Dhoni's CSK

Must Watch

PT6M47S

Tajinder Bagga Exclusive: Bagga make first public comment after arrest