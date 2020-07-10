I will have advantage when BCCI resumes training camp: Mohammad Shami

While India are yet to resume international cricket after the game was distruoted due to coronavirus, Indian pacer Mohammad Shami believes he will have an adavantage when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) resumes training for its players.

The 29-year-old's comments came as he made the most of this forced break by training regularly at his farmhouse when most of his teammates haven't been able to do their workouts constantly.

Taking about the same, Shami stressed that his regular workout during the coronavirus lockdown would definitely help him the ground running when the training session will resume.

Shami further said that he has been in quite a good rhythm and that he doen't feel any stiffness while bowling full tilt.

“Obviously I will have an advantage as I have been training quite regularly. This is different from an injury-induced break. I have been in good rhythm, and luckily, I don’t feel any stiffness while bowling full tilt.This is a phase when you always know that you are there and it’s a matter of time to get that rhythm back. It bolsters your confidence,” Shami told PTI.

Amid coronavirus lockdown, Shami has shared a number of videos from his workout sessions on his official Instagram account.Let us take a look at some of them:

Meanwhile, Shami also expressed his views on the saliva ban on the ball as imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Shami stressed that ball which is taken out of the box in practice session will behave differently than the one getting old after continuous use in a match situation.

“If you don’t get proper conditions, you can’t try bowling with the old ball. I will tell you why...In the nets, the old ball that you use is the one that’s kept in a box for a few days, it will behave differently from a ball that’s getting old after continuous use in a match situation. Because a ball that gets old in a match situation is maintained throughout the course of the innings,” Shami said.

On Wednesday, the international cricket was resumed after nearly four-month hiatus with the opening Test of the three-match series between England and West Indies.