Sam Konstas has opened up on the challenges of facing Jasprit Bumrah in the upcoming Boxing Day Test match between India and Australia, which will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) from Thursday, December 26.

Konstas is the frontrunner to open the Australia innings along with Usman Khawaja in the Boxing Day Test after Nathan McSweeney was dropped from the squad.

The 19-year-old Konstas earned his spot after an impressive knock of 107 off 97 balls against India in the practice match in Canberra. During that innings, he stood firm against a strong Indian bowling attack featuring Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja. However, one key name was absent from that lineup - Jasprit Bumrah, who has been the biggest problem for Australia this summer.

The Indian pace spearhead Bumrah has cemented his place as the most lethal visiting bowler to visit Australia, with 53 wickets at an astonishing average of 17.15 across three tours. He also holds the best bowling average of any overseas player in Australia with over 50 wickets.

While acknowledging the challenge ahead, Konstas is brimming with confidence but admitted that he won't overburden himself with footage of Bumrah. The young Aussie batter believes he’ll draw plenty of confidence from his century against India for the Prime Minister's XI.

"I won't watch too much [of him]. I have already seen him a lot. But I am excited to challenge myself and face him. Usually, our analysts do a little feedback on each bowler. I might read that, maybe," Konstas said.

"I'm super confident. Just backing my skills, I have done all the hard work. Just another game, I guess, and trying to keep it simple. As a kid you have always dreamt of the moment, and it is very rare, getting your baggy green. So it's a huge honour if I do get in," he added.

The 19-year-old learned about his selection from head selector George Bailey, with skipper Pat Cummins later confirming his debut in the Boxing Day Test.

"It was all a bit unexpected, but very privileged to get the opportunity. I just had dinner with the family [to celebrate], pretty chilled. It was emotional, mum was crying ... Everything has happened so fast," Konstas said.

"Mum and dad and my brothers, all their sacrifices, taking me to training, throwing me balls, experiencing the journey through highs and lows. Just to give something back to them was very special. I can't wait to have them in Melbourne for support," he added.

The series is currently tied at 1-1 after India secured a draw in the third Test in Brisbane. The Boxing Day Test begins on 26 December at the MCG, Melbourne.