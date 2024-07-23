The International Cricket Council (ICC) has taken a significant step to ensure the smooth conduct of the Champions Trophy 2025 by allotting supplementary funds to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). This decision comes in light of India's reluctance to travel to Pakistan, the designated hosts for the tournament, raising the possibility of a hybrid model similar to the Asia Cup 2023.

Also Read: EXPLAINED: Why Smriti Mandhana Replaced Harmanpreet Kaur As Indian Women's Team Captain In Match Against Nepal In Women's Asia Cup 2024



A Hybrid Hosting Model on the Horizon



The Champions Trophy 2025 is poised to follow a hybrid hosting model, where some matches might be played outside Pakistan. This approach mirrors the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023, where games were split between Pakistan and other neutral venues. The ICC's allocation of additional funds to PCB is a strategic move to compensate for the logistical and financial challenges posed by India's resistance to playing in Pakistan.



ICC Steps In to Persuade BCCI



In a noteworthy development, the ICC has taken on the responsibility of persuading the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to reconsider their stance on traveling to Pakistan. Historically, political tensions and security concerns have strained cricketing relations between the two nations, making such diplomatic efforts crucial. The ICC's involvement underscores the importance of the Champions Trophy as a global event and highlights the lengths to which the council is willing to go to ensure its success.



Tentative Schedule and Draft Leaks



Reports suggest that the Champions Trophy 2025 is tentatively scheduled to start on February 19th. Although the official schedule is yet to be announced, a draft schedule circulating on social media has sparked considerable discussion. According to the draft, all of India's matches are planned to be held in Lahore, a city deemed relatively secure. However, the likelihood of this arrangement remains uncertain, given the BCCI's persistent reluctance to send the Indian team to Pakistan.



Pakistan's Hosting Milestone



If the Champions Trophy 2025 proceeds with matches in Pakistan, it would mark a significant milestone for the country. Pakistan last hosted an ICC event in 1996, co-hosting the Cricket World Cup with India and Sri Lanka. Since then, the nation's cricketing landscape has faced numerous challenges, primarily due to security concerns that have limited international teams' willingness to tour. Hosting the Champions Trophy would not only be a triumph for Pakistani cricket but also a testament to the country's efforts in improving security and infrastructure for international sports events.