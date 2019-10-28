ICC approves David Delany, Oliver Hairs' replacement for T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved replacements for Ireland’s David Delany and Scotland’s Oliver Hairs in the ongoing Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 .

"The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 has approved replacements for Ireland’s David Delany and Scotland’s Oliver Hairs," the ICC said in a press release.

While Barry McCarthy has been roped in to replace Delany, who suffered a knee injury during the Group B match against Jersey.

Dylan Budge has been called up in the Scotland squad to replace Oliver Hairs, who injured his foot in the Group A match against Bermuda.

27-year-old fast bowler McCarthy has appeared in a total of 27 ODIs and six T20Is while Budge is an all-rounder who has turned out in just one match for his national side in the 50-over format and six T20Is.

Notably, the replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 consists of ICC chairman Geoff Allardice, ICC representative Chris Tetley, host representative Mazhar Khan, Tournament Director Maroof Fajandar, Natalie Germanos and Dirk Nannes (both independent nominees).