ICC Approves Hybrid Model For Champions Trophy, World Cup Matches To Be Played At Neutral Venues Till 2028

After a lot of chaos, ICC finally confirmed that the 2025 Champions Trophy will take place in Pakistan and a neutral venue for matches of India. This decision was made after an agreement with PCB and BCCI and the men in Green will take part in all their games in ICC events hosted by India at a neutral venue.

"India and Pakistan matches hosted by either country at ICC Events during the 2024-2027 rights cycle will be played at a neutral venue, the ICC Board confirmed on Thursday, 19 December," read the official ICC website.

The 2025 Champions Trophy will be played from February 19 to March 9 and will see a total of eight teams fighting for the coveted title. All the teams have been divided into two groups where the top two sides from every group will progress to the semifinals, followed by the final. The Indian team has been placed in Group A with Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand for the upcoming Champions Trophy. The much-awaited schedule for the India-Pakistan face-off and the tournament will be released soon, as per ICC.

“Situations between two countries change within days. All we are doing is just going by what the Indian government wants,” said a BCCI official.

The Indian team faced Pakistan last time back during the 2024 ICC men’s T20 World Cup in New York. The Men in Blue secured a six-run win before going on to clinch the title in Barbados under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. Their last ODI clash transpired during the 2023 Cricket World Cup when India outplayed Pakistan by seven wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The likes of Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, and South Africa, alongside hosts Pakistan will take part in the forthcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.