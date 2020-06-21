ICC, Bangladesh cricketers wish Mashrafe Mortaza speedy recovery from coronavirus

Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has recently been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus and the International Cricket Council (ICC) and his teammates have wished for his speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Bangladesh daily Dhaka Tribune had earlier confirmed the news of Mashrafe being diagnosed with the pandemic by quoting a source.

"Mashrafe complained of fever on Thursday night. On Friday, his sample for COVID-19 test was collected and the result showed positive (today).He is doing well at the moment and is taking treatment at home. His family is also fine," the source was quoted as saying.

From the ICC to Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed, all took to social media to pray for Mortaza's quick recovery.

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim took to his official Twitter handle and posted a picture of Mortaza from home while asking everyone to pray for his brother Mortaza's recovery.

"Pray for our brother...May Allah gives him sifah He is being tested positive," he tweeted.

Sharing Mushfiqur's tweet, the world's cricket governing body wrote, "Wishing Bangladesh's Mashrafe Mortaza a speedy recovery."

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed also posted a picture of him with Mortaza from the field and said that the latter has won all the battles and that he would win the battle against coronavirus as well.

"You have won all the battles, you will win this battle too Insha Allah!Stay Strong my Champ! Brother," Ahmed wrote on Facebook.

Bangladesh pacer Rubel Hossain also urged everyone to pray for Mortaza's good health.

"Really shocked to hear that Mashrafe Bhai tested positive for COVID-19. I request all of you to pray for his good health. May Allaah grant him with a quick recovery," Hossain tweeted.

In February, Mortaza had resigned from captaincy during Bangladesh's home series against Zimbabwe. The right-arm bowler has appeared in a total of 220 ODIs for his national side and bagged 270 wickets in the format.

Mortaza has also claimed 78 wickets in 36 Tests and 42 wickets in 54 matches he played in the shortest format of the game for Bangladesh so far.

Earlier, Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal's brother Nafees was also diagnosed with coronavirus.Nafees made his international debut in 2003 and has so far featured in 11 Tests and 16 ODIs for Bangladesh.