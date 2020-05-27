ICC Board meeting on May 28 regarding election of new Chairman

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday (May 27, 2020) said that no final decision was taken on Tuesday regarding the election of the new Chairman and that the ICC Board will further discuss the subject on Thursday (May 28).

In an official press statement ICC said, "The ICC Board met yesterday to discuss the process for electing the next Chair of the ICC. No final decision was taken regarding the election process and the subject will be discussed further at the next ICC Board meeting on Thursday."

ICC added that the existing Chair confirmed he was not seeking any extension to his term but would support the Board to ensure a smooth transition.

The incumbent ICC chairman Shashank Manohar was unanimously elected on a two-year term but resigned for personal reasons in March 2017. He was re-elected unopposed for a second two-year term in 2018.

There were media reports saying that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief Colin Graves is the best catch to fill the post. The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's name also made the rounds on social media platforms.

ICC also cleared the air on the postponement of the Men's T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia and said, "Additionally, reports of a postponement of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020 are inaccurate and planning for the event continues whilst a number of contingency plans are being explored in light of the rapidly changing public health situation caused by the COVID-19 virus."