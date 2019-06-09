ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 10 on 10 for Australia but past is past for Rohit Sharma

Australia have won 10 successive ODIs including their first two matches of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The team appears determined to continue with their winning ways but Team India now stands in the way, eager to stop the Aussie juggernaut. Having hit a confident century in the team's first match of the tournament - against South Africa, Rohit Sharma feels past performances would mean very little when the two teams face off on Sunday at The Oval.

Both Australia and India have had a solid start to their respective World Cup campaigns. The five-time champions defeated Afghanistan and West India with considerable ease while the Men in Blue downed Proteas last Wednesday. Rohit was the fulcrum of the Indian innings and is now raring to fire once again against an in-form Australia. For him, his past innings, as well as Australia's past performances, would matter for little this Sunday. "The past is past. What’s gone before means nothing, it’s just about being better on the day, nothing else," he said on the eve of the clash. "It is just about tomorrow, not the history. Seld-belief has played a big part in these past five or six years and I believe I can get the job done."

Rohit will have to once again shoulder a bulk of the batting responsibilities in a clash where both sides are well aware of each others' strengths and weaknesses. "We've got a good rivalry. We played some really good cricket there (in Australia) and they played really well in India. We just need to focus on the basics and then everything will follow," Rohit said, referring to India's 2-1 ODI series win in Australia in January as well as to the Aussies' 3-2 series win in India in March.

Both teams have played against each other with full intensity and given their all in a bid to go past the finish line. With the World Cup now on the line and every win being extremely significant towards that goal, both India and Australia are expected to only up their respective games.