ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Chris Gayle Applauds Rohit Sharma For Breaking ‘Sixes’ Record, India Captain Says THIS

Team India captain Rohit Sharma smashed plenty of record during his match-winning knock of 131 off 84 balls with 5 sixes and 16 fours which lifted his side to an eight-wicket win over Afghanistan in their second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. During the course of this innings, Rohit Sharma breached the incredible record of former West Indies opener Chris Gayle for hitting the most sixes in international cricket.

Rohit now has 555 sixes in 453 matches which Gayle ended his international career with 553 sixes to his name. The ‘Universe Boss’ was quick to applaud the ‘Hitman’ on social media platform ‘X’ after the ‘sixes’ record was broken.

“Congrats, @ImRo45 - Most Sixes in International cricket. #45 Special,” Gayle tweeted on Wednesday.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma replied back on Gayle’s tweet, saying, “Thanks CG 4&5 on the back but our favorite number is 6”.

Rohit broke multiple other records en route to scoring his 7th century in World Cup matches. The India skipper became the first batter to scoring seven centuries in the ODI World Cup, surpassing Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

He also moved into the third place with his 31st ODI ton, going past former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting. Now the first three positions in the ODI centuries are all occupied by Indian batters – Tendulkar (49), Virat Kohli (47) and Rohit Sharma (31).

“It is about absorbing pressure and taking the right decision on the field. There will be a spell from the opposition where you will have to absorb pressure. Leading up to the tournament we had played such games. You have got players with different skill sets in our team. They bring different attributes of the game to the team and it puts you in good positions as a team when you have that. We have got guys who can play fearless cricket with bat and guys who can absorb like the last game,” Rohit Sharma said after the match.

India will not take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their next match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

“For us it's crucial that we don’t worry about external factors and just look at things we can control. We just need to show up and do well. Things like what the pitch is like, what combo we can play is what we can control. What happens outside we won’t be worried about it. It’s just about focusing on what we can do as players and how we can perform,” Rohit said about the India vs Pakistan match.