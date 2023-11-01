Cricket World Cup 2023: How Can India, Pakistan, SA, NZ, AUS, AFG, England, BAN, SL, Netherlands Reach Semi-finals

The race to semi-finals of Cricket World Cup 2023 is intensifying with as many as nine teams still in contention to book their place in the last four of the tournament. A look at the points table will tell you that India, South Africa look most certain to go into semis. But these two sides cannot take things for granted. India are currently placed at the top with 12 points after 6 matches. South Africa are on 10 after 6 games.

New Zealand are third with 8 points after 6 games. Australia with a slightly lower Net Run Rate (NRR) than NZ are fourth with same points after 6 games. Pakistan are fifth with 6 points after 7 games. Afghanistan 6th after 7 games and 3 wins. Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Bangladesh and England are 7th, 8th, 9th and 10 respectively.

Check the points table below:

How can all these ten teams qualify for the semis. Take a look at calculations.

1. India

It is simple for India (12 points currently ahead of SL match). Win at least one of the three remaining matches in World Cup and qualify for the semis. In case they lose all three, they need to ensure their Net Run Rate (NRR) is better than South Africa, New Zealand, Australia, Afghanistan (all of whom can get to 12 points.) India are to play next: Sri Lanka, South Africa and Netherlands.

2. South Africa

South Africa (10 points currently ahead of New Zealand game), need two out of three remaining games to qualify for the semis with 14 points. If they win one of the remaining 3, they need to finish with a better NRR than India, New Zealand, Australia, Afghanistan, who all can reach 12 points. If they lose all remaining games, they need to have better NRR than all teams who can finish on 10 points.

3. New Zealand

Black Caps now need to win all 3 matches to qualify for the semis. If they win just 2 out of 3, they will need a better NRR than India, SA, Australia and Afghanistan as all of these four teams can jump to 12 points each. If they lose all 3 remainng games then they need same calculation as South Africa.

4. Australia

Australia need to win all three remaining games to get to the 14 points and book a place in the semis. If they win just 2 out of 3, they will need to finish with a better NRR than India, South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan who can also reach 12 points.

5. Pakistan

Pakistan need to win both their remaining matches in pursuit of a spot in semis and finish with a better NRR than other teams which can also finish with 10 points. If they win just one out of remaining two, then they will hope New Zealand and/or Australia lose all of their three remaining matches while Afghanistan lose at least two of their three remaining matches, and finish with a better net run rate than the many other teams that can also finish on 8 points.

Shaheen Afridi soars high yet again with another feat to his name _#CWC23 | #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/IlQQ6P5xYK — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 31, 2023

6. Afghanistan

Afghaistan must win all three remaining matches to finish with 12 points. They also need to do it with an increased NRR to topple New Zealand, Australia or any other team which finishes with same points.

7. Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka must aim to win all 3 remaining matches and finish with 1- points. But they will need to do it with an increased NRR to topple NZ, AUS, or any other team with same points. They will also hope that NZ and AUS lose at least two of their 3 remaining games.

8. Netherlands

Netherlands too must win all three remaining matchs of ther and get to 10 points. They need a better NRR than New Zealand, Australia and/or any other team that finishes on the same number of points. They would also hope NZ, Australia lose at least 2 of remaining 3 matches.

9. Bangladesh

Sad news for Bangladesh fans as their team cannot qualify for the next stage and have been knocked out.

10. England

England need to win all remaining matches and finish with a better NRR than New Zealand, Australia and/or any other team that finishes on 8 points. For that to happen, they hope that New Zealand and/or Australia lose all three of their remaining matches. Also, no more than one of Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Netherlands finish on 10 points.