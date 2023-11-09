ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricketer Mohammad Hafeez Takes Aim At Virat Kohli Again, Former England Captain Michael Vaughan Says THIS

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez continued to take potshots at Indian batter Virat Kohli, claiming his batting to be selfish and aimed at achieving personal milestones. Even while praising Ben Stokes century against the Netherlands in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Hafeez said that the knock was difference between ‘Selfish and Selfless’ batting.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan immediately shut down Hafeez, saying both innings were ‘equally good’. After Kohli’s 49th ODI century in the World Cup 2023 match against South Africa last Sunday, Hafeez had said, “I saw sense of selfishness in Virat Kohli's batting and this happened for the third time in this World Cup. In the 49th over, he was looking to take a single to reach his own hundred and he didn't put the team first”.

To this, Vaughan had replied, “Come on @MHafeez22!!! India have hammered 8 teams playing great cricket .. @imVkohli now has 49 tons and his last was an anchor role innings on a tricky pitch .. His team won by over 200 !!!! This is utter nonsense”.

Come on @MHafeez22 !!! India have hammered 8 teams playing great cricket .. @imVkohli now has 49 tons and his last was an anchor role innings on a tricky pitch .. His team won by over 200 !!!! This is utter nonsense .. #CWC2023 #India #Pakistan https://t.co/Foh3hhz3RE — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 7, 2023

On Wednesday, after Stokes hammered 108 and set up England’s 160-run win over Netherlands – just their second win in the World Cup 2023, Hafeez tweeted, “Saviour of the ship @benstokes38. Good 100 under pressure anchoring the innings where required with aggressive intent to get Maximum runs for the team to win at the end. Sheer example to differentiate Selfish vs Selfless approach”.

To this, Vaughan replied, “Great innings from Stokesy @MHafeez22 .. As was Virats on a difficult pitch in Kolkata against a better attack ..”

Great innings from Stokesy @MHafeez22 .. As was Virats on a difficult pitch in Kolkata against a better attack .. _ https://t.co/KFpNIafgVK — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 8, 2023

Vaughan then went on to troll Hafeez by saying, “Seems to me @MHafeez22 you were bowled by @imVkohli!!! Is this the reason you constantly have a pop at him ..”

Seems to me @MHafeez22 you were bowled by @imVkohli !!! Is this the reason you constantly have a pop at him .. __ #CWC2023 #India #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/m3BOaCxOB7 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 8, 2023

Kohli is currently the 2nd highest run-getter in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with 543 runs in 8 matches with 2 hundreds and 4 fifties to his name. South African opener Quinton de Kock is the only one ahead of him with 550 runs in 8 matches with 4 hundreds.

The former India captain will now be looking to break legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record and become the first-ever batter in the history of ODI cricket to hit 50 ODI centuries. Team India will next take on the Netherlands in their final league stage match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

India, South Africa and Australia have already qualified for the semifinal stage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.