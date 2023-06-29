With West Indies' World Cup Qualifications Already Very Slim, Here Comes Another Blow

West Indies announced the replacement of Yannic Cariah in their squad for the ICC World Cup Qualifier after the all-rounder was ruled out due to a nasal fracture. "The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 has approved a player replacement," ICC said in a statement. Kevin Sinclair has been added to the West Indies squad for the critical Super Six stage of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023.

Sinclair will arrive in Harare on Thursday ahead of West Indies' next fixture against Scotland on 1 July. The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The 23-year-old has participated in four ODIs and made an impression in his most recent game for the maroon team earlier this month against the UAE as the West Indies prepared for the Cricket World Cup Qualifier. He finished with 4/24. Sinclair has nine ODI wickets at an average of 16.33 and is swiftly earning notoriety for his bowling as much as his acrobatic celebrations.

The West Indies entered the Super Six stage of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier with zero points, thus the youthful spinner joins a team that will have their work cut out for them to qualify for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India later this year.

West Indies will try to maintain their chances of qualifying by defeating Sri Lanka, Scotland, and Oman at the Super Six stage after losing both of their now crucial group matches against Zimbabwe and the Netherlands. West Indies will kick off their Super Six campaign against Scotland at Harare Sports Club on July 1.